Rangers' new ballpark opening delayed

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The long-anticipated opening of Globe Life Field will have to wait at least two weeks.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rangers' home opener in their new retractable roof, climate-controlled facility was scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at 3:05 p.m. CT against the Angels. That was the beginning of a six-game homestand against the Angels and the Rays, now part of the two-week delay announced by Major League Baseball.

According to the statement released by Major League Baseball: "MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible."

The first event at Globe Life Field was a Chris Stapleton/Willie Nelson concert scheduled for Saturday. The Rangers announced Thursday morning the event has been postponed. The ballclub had also planned an official ribbon-cutting ceremony that day.

Both events will be held at later dates. Public and group tours of the new facility, which were scheduled to begin on Tuesday, have been delayed.

The Rangers were off on Thursday and had 10 games left in Arizona that are now cancelled. The Rangers were also scheduled to play the Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23 and a team of their own Minor Leaguers on March 24 at Globe Life Field. Both games were designed as test runs for the home opener on March 31, but they will not be played on those dates due to the league's suspension of play.

The Rangers and the City of Arlington announced the master agreement to build Globe Life Field on May 20, 2016. The Arlington City Council approved the agreement four days later. Arlington voters approved the bonds to finance the new ballpark on Nov. 8, 2016. The official ground-breaking took place on Sept. 28, 2016, and the stadium was completed at a cost of approximately $1.2 billion.

The Rangers have had three ballparks in their 49-year history, and all three had their first year cut short by unexpected events. The opening of the club's inaugural 1972 season at Arlington Stadium was delayed by a 13-day players' strike. The Ballpark in Arlington opened in 1994, and that season came to an end on Aug. 12 because of a players' strike.

