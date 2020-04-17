Today is the greatest debut date in history
At the time, April 17, 1956, seemed like your typical Opening Day. We now know it was a day unlike any other in Major League history. Starting in left field for the Redlegs against the Cardinals in Cincinnati was a 20-year-old named Frank Robinson, while 21-year-old Luis Aparicio got the
All three were making their Major League debuts, and each would go on to achieve greatness.
Robinson finished his career with 586 homers, was the first player to win the MVP Award in both leagues and became MLB's first African-American manager in 1974.
Aparicio made the All-Star team in 10 of his 18 seasons, collected 2,677 hits and 506 stolen bases and won nine Gold Glove Awards.
And Drysdale went 209-166 with a 2.95 ERA and 2,486 strikeouts over 14 seasons, forming a dominant one-two punch with Sandy Koufax and helping the Dodgers win three World Series titles. He also took home a Cy Young Award in 1962.
Robinson, Aparicio and Drysdale all were eventually elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, which makes April 17, 1956, the only day to see three future Hall of Famers play their first big league games.
Over the years, more future Hall of Famers have debuted on April 17 than any other date. It's one of five debut dates that is shared by seven or more Hall of Famers.
April 17 (11): Jim Palmer (1965), Frank Robinson (1956), Luis Aparicio (1956), Don Drysdale (1956), Roberto Clemente (1955), Mickey Mantle (1951), Duke Snider (1947), Red Schoendienst (1945), Arky Vaughan (1932), Red Faber (1914), Joe Tinker (1902)
April 15 (9): Phil Niekro (1964), Bob Gibson (1959), Orlando Cepeda (1958), Eddie Mathews (1952), Jackie Robinson (1947), Ernie Lombardi (1931), Al Simmons (1924), Freddie Lindstrom (1924), Grover Cleveland Alexander (1911)
Sept. 10 (9): Fergie Jenkins (1965), Lou Brock (1961), Luke Appling (1930), Burleigh Grimes (1916), Rogers Hornsby (1915), Stan Coveleski (1912), Rabbit Maranville (1912), Sam Crawford (1899), Joe Sewell (1920)
April 16 (7): Goose Gossage (1972), Ralph Kiner (1946), Johnny Mize (1936), Earl Averill (1929), Earle Combs (1924), Dazzy Vance (1915), Harry Hooper (1909)
April 20 (7): Roy Campanella (1948), Richie Ashburn (1948), Ted Williams (1939), Bobby Doerr (1937), Heinie Manush (1923), Chief Bender (1903), Vic Willis (1898)
Same date, same year
In addition to April 17, 1956, there have been eight other occasions when multiple Hall of Famers debuted on the same date and in the same year. These are the six that happened in the modern era (since 1900).
April 7, 1978
On Opening Day in 1978, the Brewers and Padres both started rookies at shortstop, as
Molitor amassed 3,319 hits and made seven All-Star teams, while Smith became a 15-time All-Star and a 13-time Gold Glove Award winner. Both were first-ballot Hall of Famers, with Smith getting elected in 2002 and Molitor in 2004.
April 20, 1948
A year after
Campanella made his MLB debut against the Giants on Opening Day in 1948, entering as a defensive replacement at catcher in the bottom of the seventh inning. He would win three National League MVP Awards and make eight All-Star teams before a car accident led to the end of his career in 1958. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969.
April 13, 1926
Opening Day in 1926 marked the first appearance by
April 14, 1925
The battery of pitcher
The pair actually debuted in the same game, on April 14, 1925, against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Although they never shared the field that day, with Grove departing before Cochrane pinch-hit in the eighth inning, the two were forever intertwined. Both played for the A's until 1933 and went into the Hall in '47. Cochrane caught Grove in 311 of the southpaw's 616 career appearances.
April 15, 1924
On Opening Day in 1924,
Freddie Lindstrom debuted the same day as Simmons, coming off the bench to pinch-run for the Giants in the ninth inning against the Brooklyn Robins. Although Lindstrom had fewer than 1,800 hits with 103 home runs in his 13-year career, the Veterans Committee voted him into the Hall in 1976.
Sept. 10, 1912
Late in the 1912 campaign,
Listed at 5-foot-5 and known for his colorful personality, Maranville played 23 seasons in the Majors, tallying 2,605 hits. Shortly after his death in January 1954, Maranville was elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA on his 14th ballot.
Coveleski, meanwhile, didn't throw a pitch in the Majors from 1913-15. He returned to MLB with the Indians in 1916 and played another 13 seasons, finishing his career with 215 wins and a 2.89 ERA. He was inducted into the Hall in 1969 after being elected by the Veterans Committee.
Others: May 2, 1882 (John Clarkson and Bid McPhee); May 1, 1880 (Roger Connor and Mickey Welch)
Other notable debut dates
Here are three more days that saw multiple players debut who could eventually make the Hall of Fame.
March 28, 2019
We're a long way away from finding out if this date will join the list. But given the promise they showed as rookies, there's a chance we could see
June 8, 2010
April 2, 2001
This one is pretty much a lock, as it was the day both
Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @HarriganMLB.