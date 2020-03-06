Canning to receive biological injections in elbow

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels right-hander Griffin Canning was scheduled to undergo biological injections in Los Angeles on Friday to address his right elbow discomfort and will be reassessed in three to four weeks, the club announced. It’s considered positive news, as Canning will avoid Tommy John surgery for now. Canning

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels right-hander Griffin Canning was scheduled to undergo biological injections in Los Angeles on Friday to address his right elbow discomfort and will be reassessed in three to four weeks, the club announced.

It’s considered positive news, as Canning will avoid Tommy John surgery for now. Canning underwent an MRI on his right elbow last week that showed “chronic changes” to his ulnar collateral ligament but no tear. The hope is that the injections will allow Canning to avoid elbow surgery and pitch again this season. Canning left for Los Angeles early Friday and wasn’t available to comment.

Canning received a second opinion on his elbow on Thursday, as doctors had to determine whether his injury was related to his elbow joint or his ulnar collateral ligament. The Angels, though, have not announced whether Canning is receiving platelet-rich injections or stem-cell therapy.

The Angels have had pitchers use stem-cell therapy in the past, including left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Garrett Richards in 2016, and Shohei Ohtani in ‘18. But all three pitchers ended up needing Tommy John surgery, with Heaney undergoing the operation in ’17, and Ohtani and Richards in ’18.

Canning, though, isn’t at the point where he needs Tommy John, as the ligament isn’t torn enough to necessitate the operation. And there are cases where pitchers have been able to pitch despite a damaged UCL, including the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka.

Canning, 23, showed promise as a rookie last season, posting a 4.58 ERA with 96 strikeouts, 30 walks and 14 homers allowed in 90 1/3 innings. Canning's strikeout rate of 25 percent was two percentage points better than the league average, while his walk rate of 7.8 percent was also nearly a percentage point lower than the league average as well.

He was expected to open the season as the No. 4 starter behind veterans Julio Teheran, Dylan Bundy and Heaney, but will now open the season on the injured list.

But there’s at least some hope now that he could contribute in 2020, after Friday's update.