MLB Quiz of the Day: Position HR leaders

Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" will test your ability to name the all-time home run leader at every position -- yes, that includes pitchers. For the sake of this quiz, a player must have played at least two-thirds of his career at a specific position to qualify for that

Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" will test your ability to name the all-time home run leader at every position -- yes, that includes pitchers.

For the sake of this quiz, a player must have played at least two-thirds of his career at a specific position to qualify for that spot. That said, any player who played at least two-thirds of his career in the outfield (regardless of the specific outfield spot), qualified in the outfield spot at which he played the most. As an example, Stan Musial would be considered a left fielder despite starting more games at first base than left field, specifically. Though he started 989 games at first base and 868 in left, Musial was primarily an outfielder, starting 1,853 games in the outfield (679 in right field and 306 in center, along with 868 in left).

With that in mind, let's see how many of the leaders you can name: