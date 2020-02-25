Inbox: What's Plan B with Clevinger injured?
GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The first two weeks of Spring Training are in the books. In that span, Mike Clevinger underwent surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, the Indians dodged a big bullet when Carlos Carrasco’s MRI revealed just a mild right hip flexor strain, Franmil
GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The first two weeks of Spring Training are in the books. In that span,
Over the next four weeks, the Indians have a lot more to figure out. Let’s take a look at a few questions they will have to answer before Opening Day:
With Clevinger out at least the start of the season, how does the rotation look to line up for the first month of the season?
-- @JakobClaesson
Clevinger’s surgery was on Feb. 14, and he was expected to need six to eight weeks to return to Major League game activity. The six-week mark will be March 27, which is the day after Opening Day. The right-hander is hoping to beat the timetable to be back for the start of the season. If he doesn’t, he still would be expected back within the first three weeks of the season, which means he’d miss three or four starts. In that case, the rotation could consist of
Do you expect Triston McKenzie to get a good look for the Major League squad this year?
-- @lariccia4
Because
When will we see Nolan Jones hit the field?
-- @JiggyCLE
When Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti was asked at the Winter Meetings in December if
“At some point he could,” Antonetti said. “But for our offseason planning, that’s not a primary consideration.”
The Indians extended Jones a non-roster invitation to big league camp on Monday, and manager Terry Francona’s message to him was to have fun and learn as much as he can in his time around the big league club. It’s likely Jones could play a role for the Tribe in 2021.
What are the chances Bradley Zimmer makes the Opening Day roster?
-- @Angelo7266
As of now, his chances are low. Outfielder
Who will be the starting outfielders on Opening Day?
-- @JoeyJumpoff23
Right now,
Do you think the 26th roster spot will be used for a third catcher, a revolving reliever spot or something else?
-- @jbigkaz
Because rules now state that teams cannot carry more than 13 pitchers on a roster, the final spot on the 26-man roster will have to go to a position player. A third catcher could be in consideration, but it’s more likely that the vacancy will go to either an infielder or an outfielder. The Indians have 10 outfielders on the 40-man roster and
With César Hernández seeing time as a leadoff hitter in Philadelphia last year, is Francona open to the idea of having him lead off and moving Lindor down to the middle of the order?
-- @AndyMees216
Francona has said he’s open to anything. Over the next four weeks, his plan is to talk to his staff and players to bounce some ideas around about the order of the lineup, and Lindor has already said he’s open to change. A handful of players could be in that mix, including
“When somebody asked about it, it wasn’t like a front burner like I’m dying to move Frankie,” Francona said. “I said I’m always open to discussing any way we can get better. It’s not my plan just to move him out of there. I like the idea of him hitting first because he gets to hit a lot more times -- and when we turn the lineup over, he’s sitting there.”
Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.