Tyler Naquin, Indians avoid arbitration (source)

The Indians avoided arbitration with outfielder Tyler Naquin before Friday's 1 p.m. ET deadline, agreeing to a deal for $1.45 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Other Indians players who are up for arbitration are shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Delino DeShields, who enter their second year of arbitration eligibility, and starter Mike Clevinger and reliever Nick Wittgren, who all enter their first.

Other Indians players who are up for arbitration are shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Delino DeShields, who enter their second year of arbitration eligibility, and starter Mike Clevinger and reliever Nick Wittgren, who all enter their first.