Tribe announces credit, refund policies

CLEVELAND -- In these unprecedented times that have caused so much uncertainty, the Indians have provided their fans with some answers regarding the first two months of the originally scheduled 2020 season. On Wednesday, the club announced two options for fans who held tickets for home games in March or

CLEVELAND -- In these unprecedented times that have caused so much uncertainty, the Indians have provided their fans with some answers regarding the first two months of the originally scheduled 2020 season.

On Wednesday, the club announced two options for fans who held tickets for home games in March or April, including a flexible bonus credit or a refund. Those who had tickets for Opening Day can take advantage of either of those options or continue to hold on to those tickets until the plan for the rescheduled Opening Day is announced.

The flexible bonus credit will credit fans back the value of their March and April home-game tickets along with a 10 percent bonus credit to use toward 2020 or '21 games. Season-ticket holders will have an option to use their full credit toward the ’21 renewal along with addition exclusive renewal incentives. Fans who would like a credit back do not need to take any action and will see it applied to their “My Indians Tickets” account by May 15.

Those who are looking to request a refund rather than the flexible bonus credit will need to call 216-520-HITS. All refunds will be processed within two weeks of the request, and no bonus credits will be included.

For everyone who chooses to keep their Opening Day tickets for the rescheduled date, no action is required at this time.

“Because we do not yet know what limitations may exist with respect to fan attendance at any rescheduled Opening Day,” the Indians specified in a press release, “we cannot guarantee that fans who hold tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day will be able to attend a 2020 Opening Day as rescheduled.”

Anyone who purchased tickets directly from Indians.com can call 216-420-HITS with any questions.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.