Indians unveil plans for extended netting

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians Wednesday announced their plans for extended netting at Progressive Field down both foul lines prior to Opening Day 2020.

In consultation with MLB and architects to assess the best design within our ballpark configuration, the Indians have made the following netting changes to protect fans while providing the best possible viewing experience:

• Extended netting: The netting will now be extended to cover the area from section 128 in the right-field corner to section 174 in the left-field corner.

• Height increased and canopy removed: The Indians have also extended the height of the netting from 23 feet to 33 feet and have removed the existing canopy. This will enable foul balls to once again reach the fans in the lower bowl.

Players and fans will still be able to take part in pregame autographs through the netting.

“Along with 29 other MLB teams, we will be extending our netting to enhance the safety measures in place to protect our fans at Progressive Field,” said vice president, ballpark operations Jim Folk. “We are looking to maximize safety while minimizing obstructing views and will be utilizing the same netting material that we have had recent success with in the ballpark.”

B-roll and on-camera interviews regarding extended netting will take place during the Cleveland Indians 2020 "What’s New" media event prior to Opening Day. The "What’s New" event date is still being determined.

Renderings of the extended netting can be found here.