Can Tribe bats pitch in with enough offense?

CLEVELAND -- Year after year, there’s rarely a question about whether the Indians’ starting rotation will be strong enough to help lead the team to success. And once again, the focus will fall on the offense.
Even after trading Corey Kluber to the Rangers, the Tribe has the potential to boast one of the best starting staffs in the Majors. But did the club do enough with the financial flexibility it created to make sure the offense puts enough runs on the board to support the rock-solid rotation?
While the front office sits back and evaluates its offseason in comparison to the White Sox and Twins' aggressive winters, does it believe it has done enough to remain in contention?
“We do,” Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “We know our division continues to improve. The Twins are the defending champs and we know we need to knock them off to get back to where we want to be. And the White Sox have improved a lot over the course of the last few months. But we do feel really good about the group of guys we have that we brought back from last year and the guys that we’ve added to that mix.”
“I don’t know,” Francona said. “I can’t sit here and tell you that it would shock me if we invited somebody to camp or even if we signed somebody. But I’m guessing we’re pretty close to who we’re gonna be.”
What the Indians can do will largely depend on the number they’re targeting for their Opening Day payroll. Though Antonetti said there hasn’t been any specific mandate handed down from ownership, it’s clear that a significant trimming was ordered. And because of that, it’s left plenty to wonder if the Tribe has enough to outscore opponents and remain in contention in the American League Central.
“I do think with the organization, you lose a little bit of wiggle room, but I’m not sure we had a ton to begin with,” Francona said of the budget cuts. “And I don’t think anybody is complaining about that. We just need to make good decisions. There are some teams where if they make a poor decision, they can make it go away. We’re not in that boat.
“I’m actually OK with that. We’re not going to be the type of team that just throws the bats and balls out there and wins, and I’m OK with that, too. We’re going to have to go out and play the right way, and getting to that point, I really enjoy it, because it’s not easy. You go through Spring Training and you come out in the season and you try to find your footing, but when you do, it really gets fun.”
