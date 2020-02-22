Notes: Rainout realignment; Carrasco off crutch

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Indians will now have to open their spring schedule on the road. Saturday's home game against the Reds was cancelled due to rain -- the first time an Indians home game was rained out since the team moved to Goodyear in 2009.

Right-hander Jefry Rodriguez , who was slated to take the ball on Saturday, will now start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Royals at Surprise Stadium. Indians manager Terry Francona said the original starting lineup (position players only) for Saturday will now be the starting nine that the club uses for Tuesday’s home opener against the White Sox. Francona said he preferred that decision so that Sunday and Monday’s pre-planned road schedules did not need to be tweaked.

The Tribe expects Adam Cimber and James Karinchak to follow Rodriguez’s two innings on Sunday. Zach Plesac will get the nod on Monday with Logan Allen, James Hoyt and Nick Wittgren all slated to work some innings. For Tuesday’s home opener, Shane Bieber will get the start with Scott Moss and Brad Hand also expected to make appearances.

Tickets that were purchased for Saturday’s contest may be either exchanged or refunded through the original method of purchase. Tickets can be exchanged in person at the Goodyear Ballpark ticket office for another game based on availability. If purchased online, tickets can be exchanged for another game by calling Ticketmaster customer service at 1-800-653-8000. For more information, visit the Goodyear Ballpark website.

Major League staff supports Brad Mills

Even if the rain would’ve stayed away, Francona, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff and the majority of the Major League coaching staff would not have been in attendance. The collective group traveled to Texas on Saturday morning to attend the funeral of bench coach Brad Mills’ 18-month-old grandson, Beau. The coaching staff, excluding Mills, is expected to be back for Sunday’s contest. As announced earlier this week, Mills will be away from the club for the foreseeable future.

Carrasco loses the crutch

Spotted in the back corner of the Indians' clubhouse was Carlos Carrasco moving around quickly without a crutch. On Thursday, the right-hander was seen moving gingerly with a crutch under his left arm to help take weight off of the mild right hip flexor strain he sustained while squatting on Wednesday. He’s currently listed as day to day, and Carrasco seems to be progressing in the right direction. Francona mentioned on Friday that Carrasco would soon be advancing to workouts with weighted balls, which he was carrying around the clubhouse on Saturday.

Up next

The Indians will travel to Surprise Stadium on Sunday to take on the Royals at 3:05 p.m. ET. After Saturday’s washout, Rodriguez will get the ball in the Tribe’s spring opener. Righty Scott Blewett will start for Kansas City. You can listen to the live action on Gameday Audio.