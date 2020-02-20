Realmuto loses arbitration hearing (source)

J.T. Realmuto lost his arbitration case against the Phillies, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Realmuto will earn $10 million in salary in 2020, an arbitration record for a catcher, though it’s lower than the $12.4 million figure he had requested. The ruling has not been formally acknowledged by the

J.T. Realmuto lost his arbitration case against the Phillies, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Realmuto will earn $10 million in salary in 2020, an arbitration record for a catcher, though it’s lower than the $12.4 million figure he had requested. The ruling has not been formally acknowledged by the club.

Realmuto is entering his second season with the Phillies after being traded from the Marlins last February. He’s been an All-Star in two consecutive seasons, and he won the National League Silver Slugger Award at catcher in each of those years as well.

In 2019, Realmuto played a career-high 145 games and had an .820 OPS, just shy of his .825 career-best mark from 2018. He also won his first Gold Glove Award and received Most Valuable Player consideration for the first time in his career.

He was recently ranked as the No. 41 player in all of baseball, and as the best overall catcher, in MLB Network’s Top 100 players for 2020, just ahead of Yasmani Grandal at No. 42.

On Monday, Realmuto said that the outcome of the arbitration hearing would not affect his outlook about a contract extension with the club. The 28-year-old will be a free agent after the season.

“I mean, anybody who knows much about the arbitration process knows that it's business,” he said on Jan. 20 before the Philadelphia Sports Writers’ Association banquet. “It's not necessarily me against the Phillies right now. There's definitely not any hard feelings there. So I feel like we're in the same place we were two or three months ago with the contract extension.”