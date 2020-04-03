Fraley staying sharp at home with DIY drills

SEATTLE -- Three weeks ago, Jake Fraley was fielding line drives hit by Ichiro Suzuki every morning during Mariners workouts and then facing Major League pitchers in the afternoon’s Cactus League contests as he diligently prepared for his rookie season and a likely role as the starting left fielder for

But with the Mariners and MLB now in hibernation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fraley finds himself at home with his young family, going back to his own childhood days to find ways to stay sharp as he and the rest of baseball wait and wonder when the games might resume.

Fraley is one of several players who’ve put together short videos for a #FindAWayToPlay series the Mariners are promoting that show how to work out and continue training even when stuck at home. Fraley’s video focuses on how he’s practicing fielding drills simply by throwing a ball against a wall and repeating the glovework and mechanics that were being taught this spring by Mariners coach Perry “Bone” Hill.

Most players spend their offseason working out at private baseball academies, college facilities or gyms, but all those are closed. So improvisation now becomes key.

“It really does take you back to your childhood,” said Fraley, a 24-year-old who grew up in Delaware before attending Louisiana State University. “For me, it’s like being with my brothers at home at times when we didn’t have our parents available to drive us anywhere or didn’t have a handful of bodies to get a Wiffle ball game going. We had a little shed in the backyard and we’d always find something to throw off it and make a game and be competitive.”

Fraley and his wife, Angelica, are renting a house in Glendale, Ariz., with their two young children, Jayce and Avery. In normal times, he could work out any time he wanted at the Mariners' complex in nearby Peoria. But that complex is now closed and Fraley -- like most young players who’ve yet to hit the big MLB paydays -- doesn’t have a home gym.

So he’s making do with what he has, which means running sprints on his own, throwing into a pop-up net or against the wall and doing calisthenic exercises and basic weight training techniques.

“I’m just using the handful of things I have,” he said. “I have a few medicine balls, a foam roller, just a lot of body workouts and variations. It’s just really a crazy time. The sports world hasn’t seen anything like this, so it’s just trying to put all your creativity and mind toward figuring things out.”

Part of that includes sometimes using the mind to visualize baseball situations and picturing himself in the batter’s box with a 95-mph heater coming his way.

“For me, that’s big,” he said. “Keeping your mind and mental state sharp, no different than your physical body, maintaining what you built up in Spring Training, seeing all those pitches and pitchers. The only thing other than getting in the box and continuing that progress is closing your eyes and visualizing it. It’s a huge deal, especially in a time like this when you can’t get in there and compete against a pitcher.”

Fraley frequently checks in with some of his young teammates, who are going through the same challenges on their own. Social distancing means they haven’t worked out in a group and have scattered around the country since the Mariners closed their Peoria facility two weeks ago.

But Fraley does have a very willing workout partner in Jayce, who turns 3 next week.

“I’m in the backyard hitting with my son every single day. He’s missing baseball probably more than me,” Fraley said with a laugh. “But we have a lot of time to critique that swing and get it right for when it’s time.

“That’s one good thing. We’re all trying to take advantage of the family time we’re not used to having this time of year and make the best of a tough situation. For me, what really matters is having my family next to me. When baseball isn’t here and that’s taken away for the time being, it really makes you appreciate everything you do have more.”