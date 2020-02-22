Báez ready to embrace new-look lineup

MESA, Ariz. -- Javier Báez has a dozen starts over his career as the Cubs' leadoff hitter. On Saturday, the shortstop smirked when asked if he ever considered altering his approach when tasked with being the lineup's tablesetter. "No, not really," Báez said with a shrug. "I'm always ready to

Báez's free-swinging style has helped him emerge as one of baseball's most dynamic players, but it also is not the type of approach that fits well at the top of the order. On-base ability is critical out of the chute, and that was one of the factors in new manager David Ross' decision to name Kris Bryant as the Cubs' new leadoff man.

The new-look combination atop the Cubs lineup was on display in Saturday night's 12-2 win over the A's in the Cactus League opener at Sloan Park. Bryant started in the No. 1 slot, followed by first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the second spot and Báez in the three-hole.

Báez is intrigued by the idea of having Bryant jump-start the offense each game.

"It's going to change the way other teams are going to pitch to us, because they're going to have to fight from the first pitch. We know we're going to be ready for it. Obviously, having KB up there is going to be really dangerous for other teams."

Go figure, the first game featuring the new lineup top began with Bryant striking out, Rizzo grounding out and Báez drawing a walk in the first inning. One frame later, Bryant cashed in a pair of baserunners with a two-run single through the left side of the infield.

Last season, Bryant had a .382 on-base percentage and Rizzo posted a .405 mark in the same category. Báez had just a .316 OBP, but he matched Kyle Schwarber (projected as the main cleanup hitter right now) with a .531 slugging percentage. Báez also ranked first in the NL in slugging percentage to the opposite field (1.105) last season, per Statcast (min. 50 results).

Báez only posted a 5 percent walk rate and had a 27.8 percent strikeout rate, combined with a 55.2 percent swing rate and 18.4 percent swinging-strike rate. The key for Báez is doing damage when he does connect. To that end, he posted a .752 slugging percentage on balls in play in '19, per Statcast.

So, if Bryant and Rizzo keep getting on base, per usual, that will set things up nicely for Báez to keep getting the most out of his free-swinging methods.

"We're going to figure it out," Báez said. "I mean, we're going to have a good lineup."

Morrow temporarily shut down

Reliever Brandon Morrow has been shut down from throwing for at least a few days with what the team is calling a mild right chest strain. There is no clear timetable for the right-hander, who felt something in his most recent bullpen session.

The 35-year-old Morrow is in camp as a non-roster invitee after agreeing to return to Chicago on a Minor League contract. He was sidelined for all of '19 with right elbow/forearm troubles and was limited by injuries in '18 as well. This offseason, the Cubs paid Morrow a $3 million buyout rather than picking up his $12 million team option for '20.

Worth noting

• Ross arrived to the team's complex on Saturday feeling ill and headed home with flu-like symptoms. As a result, new bench coach Andy Green managed Chicago's first Cactus League game.

• Over the offseason, MLB.com's Statcast team unveiled infield Outs Above Average and Báez led all Major League infielders with 19 OAA.

"I saw something about that, but I really don't follow it," Báez said. "I don't compete against that, you know? But, it's great. I think I can get better every year and learn from the mistakes that I make."

• The Cubs' first run of 2020 came via catcher Willson Contreras , who hit a tape-measure shot to left-center field in the second inning of Saturday's game. Contreras was third among National League catchers with 24 home runs in '19.

• Righty Alec Mills , who is vying for the rotation's fifth spot or a role in the bullpen, started for the Cubs on Saturday and worked one shutout inning. Mills walked one, but worked around it with a groundout, a lineout and a flyout.

Up next

The first look at the fifth-starter competition continues Sunday, when Cubs right-hander Tyler Chatwood takes the ball against the Dodgers at 2:05 p.m. CT. Los Angeles will send lefty Alex Wood to the hill. Since Schwarber was not in Saturday's lineup, it's possible he makes his Cactus League debut against L.A. The game will be available on the Marquee Sports Network and MLB.com.