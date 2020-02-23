How Jazz, Harrison may provide culture change

JUPITER, Fla. -- Upbeat by nature, Jazz Chisholm doesn’t necessarily need any additional motivation to play baseball with more energy. Every time he’s on the field, the 22-year-old is all smiles and carries that exuberance off the field as well. But what the Marlins’ shortstop prospect is receiving right now

JUPITER, Fla. -- Upbeat by nature, Jazz Chisholm doesn’t necessarily need any additional motivation to play baseball with more energy. Every time he’s on the field, the 22-year-old is all smiles and carries that exuberance off the field as well.

But what the Marlins’ shortstop prospect is receiving right now is a stern push from his close friend, outfield prospect Monte Harrison , who makes sure he keeps the right work mindset.

“Jazz actually came up to me today and was like, ‘You fire me up. I want to steal bags. I want to do everything,'" Harrison said. “I was like, ‘That’s what you have teammates for. That’s why you have people around you, to push you.’ I’m not going to say we’re going to lead that group. But that’s how I lead, it’s by example.”

A year ago, Chisholm was Miami’s No. 4 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and Harrison was No. 5. The duo sent another reminder of their vast potential in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Harrison was 2-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Chisholm had a walk and a two-run double in a four-run eighth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Not to be outdone by his buddy, Chisholm added a stolen base.

“I see Monte steal a bag, and I’m going,” Chisholm said. “If I get on base, I’m going, 100 percent. No matter what.”

The prospects are part of what the Marlins expect to be a culture change for an organization that hasn’t had a winning season since 2009.

On Sunday, many of the Marlins veterans played in the first part of the game. When the prospects entered in the middle-to-later innings, they again sent a message that they are in camp to make names for themselves.

“Dudes are ready to play the game,” Harrison said. “They’re trying to win a job. They’re trying to do everything they can do to be seen. It’s showing, early.”

The Marlins have won their first two Grapefruit League games, and in both games, Harrison and Chisholm have provided sparks.

Already, Harrison has three stolen bases and Chisholm has two, including one on Saturday at Port St. Lucie, where he literally dislodged third base with his head-first slide. It was an awkward and humorous moment in a 5-3 win.

“When it came into my hand, I was thinking, ‘Can I put this in my locker and you guys can just get a new base?’ Chisholm said. “I’m going to hold the bag and ask if it could be a souvenir.”

On Sunday, the young players continued to play aggressively.

“For me, honestly, every time I step out on the field, I try to change the game in any facet,” Harrison said.

Harrison sees game-changing ability in Chisholm, who sometimes needs reminder that he has to stay focused.

“When he steps on the field, he can do anything he wants, at will,” Harrison said of Chisholm. “If he actually puts that into play and does it, that’s what I’m pushing for. That’s what I’ve been on his back about. He doesn’t really realize it."

“We’re feeding off each other, 100 percent,” Chisholm said. “If the other person gets it started then we’re going to keep on going as a family. That’s what this clubhouse is about, being a family.”