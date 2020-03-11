Notes: Mathis, Chavez injuries; Allard cut
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- There is a possibility that both catcher Jeff Mathis and pitcher Jesse Chavez will not be ready for Opening Day. News of their injuries, roster moves involving top Minor League players and a suspension for injured pitcher Yohander Méndez were all part of a busy, rain-soaked Wednesday
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- There is a possibility that both catcher
News of their injuries, roster moves involving top Minor League players and a suspension for injured pitcher
The day ended with the Cactus League game being called after five innings, a 6-4 loss for the Rangers against the Giants.
The details on the injured players:
Mathis: The 36-year-old suffered a pulled left hamstring during one of his at-bats against the White Sox on Tuesday. He has had an MRI, and the Rangers have yet to get the results.
Mathis is the second Rangers catcher to go down this spring.
That could leave an opening for one of the non-roster invitees in camp:
Chavez: Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said the 36-year-old right-hander is not going to be ready for the start of the season. Chavez had elbow surgery on Aug. 13 to remove a bone chip and wasn’t able to completely build up his arm in the offseason. He has been dealing with some shoulder weakness in Spring Training and needs more time to prepare for the season.
“We are not going to rush it,” Daniels said. “We are going to give him a couple of weeks to build up his strength before we get him back on a mound. The end of April would be a positive outcome to have him back in games.”
Méndez: He was placed on the suspended list for violation of his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care. Daniels offered no more details. Méndez has been sidelined since the beginning of camp because of left shoulder inflammation. He will remain at the Rangers’ complex to continue his rehab work.
But the Rangers remain encouraged by the progress he is making after being hit in the mouth by a 95 mph fastball on Sunday.
“He is in good spirits and seems to be in a good spot physically and mentally,” Daniels said.
Allard among roster cuts
Left-handed reliever
Infielder
Allard was 4-2 with a 4.96 ERA in nine starts last season and is in position to be the Rangers’ best option should a need arise for a No. 6 starter.
“If something happens to any of our other starters, I’m not saying he’s 100 percent first in line, but he is right at the top,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He’s pitched really well. We like where he is at; he likes where he is at. He just has to be ready.”
Kluber throws sim game
Light rain did not keep right-hander
First baseman Blaine Crim, who was the Northwest League Most Valuable Player last season, had a home run off Kluber.
“Obviously, the goal was to get the workload built up, get five innings and 85 pitches,” Kluber said. “Got that. On top of that, just trying to go out there and continue to fine-tune things and keep moving in the right direction toward Opening Day.”
Noteworthy
• Left-hander
• Right-hander
• First baseman
Up next
The Rangers are off on Thursday. Right-hander
T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.