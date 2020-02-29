Notes: Jeffress shines in debut; Chatwood strong

PEORIA, Ariz. -- If Jeremy Jeffress remains healthy and can bounce back from a tough 2019 season, he could be the Cubs’ primary setup man ahead of closer Craig Kimbrel this year.

Last year, Jeffress struggled for the Brewers while dealing with a hip injury that led to him not pitching after August, and he was later released in September. However, the 32-year-old right-hander was an All-Star in 2018, when he had a 1.29 ERA in 73 games, and he’s had plenty more success in the past.

On Friday night, Jeffress had a positive first step toward returning to that form.

Jeffress tossed a scoreless third inning in the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the Padres at Peoria Stadium, working around a one-out single to Trent Grisham. It was a good beginning for Jeffress as he gets acclimated to the Cubs, whom he signed with on Feb. 1.

“The whole bullpen’s trying to band together to make sure our routines are good so we can come out firing, so they can come to us whenever they need us,” Jeffress said. “If we do that, we want the ball every day, we’ll all band together and it will be good.”

When Jeffress entered in the third, he faced a strong top of the Padres lineup that was filled with starting big leaguers. His plan was to be aggressive and draw contact while staying in the strike zone.

For the most part, Jeffress was successful. He got Fernando Tatís Jr. to ground out to third base to open the frame. Then, after giving up a single to Grisham, he got Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer to both fly out to left field.

“Just seeing how stuff plays in the zone, trying to make them hit the ball,” Jeffress said. “That’s kind of me anyway -- try to make the hitter put the ball in play, two outs with one pitch, stuff like that. Just trying to attack the zone.”

Because Jeffress signed a Major League contract with Chicago, he should already have a place solidified in its bullpen. And after spending the last three seasons with the National League Central-rival Brewers, the Cubs are happy to have him.

“It’s just a little different feel, but all the guys welcomed me in with open arms,” Jeffress said. “They’re glad they don’t have to face me, and I’m glad I don’t have to face them. It’s a good thing, and we’re going to have a fun year.”

Chatwood strong again

The battle for the No. 5 spot in the Cubs’ rotation is in its second phase. Every pitcher in consideration has taken the mound in a Cactus League game at least once.

The front-runner for the opening continues to be right-hander Tyler Chatwood, who had a strong showing in his second start of the spring.

Although Chatwood threw only 16 of his 33 pitches for strikes, he allowed just one run, which came on a one-out homer by Grisham in the first. Chatwood issued a pair of four-pitch walks, but he also notched two strikeouts.

“It was spotty,” Chatwood said. “Felt good physically, fighting myself a little bit. But that’s a great lineup, I got through it. The homer, I was trying to work on a backdoor cutter, so I’ve been trying to keep it out there. Obviously, I didn’t throw that one where I wanted. Bad pitch. But other than that, I thought I battled well and got through it.”

Chatwood pitched a scoreless inning in his first Cactus League start vs. the Dodgers last Sunday.

How you draw it up

Stars Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo quickly showed why it may be a good idea for first-year manager David Ross to put the duo atop his lineup this season.

Bryant opened the game with a single to right, then Rizzo drove him in with a double to the left-center-field gap. In only a few minutes, the Cubs already had a 1-0 lead against Padres right-hander Zach Davies.

Rizzo finished 2-for-3, as he later added a single in the third.

Up next

Right-hander Yu Darvish will make his spring debut when the Cubs host the Brewers on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. CT at Sloan Park. Last season, Darvish went 6-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts, allowing a National League-high 33 home runs. This will be the 100th game the Cubs have played at Sloan Park since the ballpark opened in 2014. Watch the game live on MLB.TV.