Source: Twins, Chacín agree to Minors deal

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín has agreed to a Minor League deal with the Twins, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the agreement.

The 32-year-old Chacin recorded a 6.01 ERA over 103 1/3 innings between the Brewers and Red Sox in 2019. He was much more effective over 2017-18, posting a 3.69 ERA in 67 starts.

With Michael Pineda set to serve a suspension for the first 39 games of 2020 and offseason addition Rich Hill sidelined following left elbow surgery, Minnesota has two rotation spots to fill behind Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey. Chacín will compete with Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe for one of those spots.

If Chacin makes the big league roster, Minnesota would be his eighth Major League team. He previously appeared with the Rockies, D-backs, Braves, Angels and Padres in addition to Milwaukee and Boston.