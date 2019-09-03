Rangers add Herget to 40-man, DFA Springs

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have claimed right-hander Jimmy Herget off waivers from the Reds and designated left-hander Jeffrey Springs for assignment, the club announced Monday. Herget is a submarine style pitcher with a 93 mph fastball and a slider as his secondary pitch. He pitched 6 1/3 innings over five

Herget is a submarine style pitcher with a 93 mph fastball and a slider as his secondary pitch. He pitched 6 1/3 innings over five outings for the Reds last season and allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks without striking out a batter.

He made 48 appearances at Triple-A Louisville and was 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and two saves. He averaged 6.3 hits, 5.5 walks and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Right-handed hitters batted .196 off him at Louisville while lefties hit .189.

Herget, who stands 6-foot-3, was originally drafted by the Reds in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida and was ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the Cincinnati system according to MLB Pipeline. He will likely come to camp to compete as a right-handed setup reliever.

Springs pitched in 25 games for the Rangers this past season and was 4-1 with a 6.40 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP. He was sidelined from June 19 to Sept. 1 with left biceps tendinitis. He could end up being outrighted to Triple-A Nashville if he is not claimed off waivers by another team.

The Rangers were able to do that with right-hander Taylor Guerrieri last week but lost left-hander CD Pelham on waivers when he was claimed by the Cubs.