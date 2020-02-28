Notes: Pederson tests hip; Álvarez a no-go
PHOENIX -- The Dodgers finally had some news to report on outfielder Joc Pederson, who resumed outdoor baseball activities on Friday after missing a week with an unspecified right hip issue. Pederson took swings at about 75 percent effort in the cage and played catch on the field.
“He felt OK,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think that’s progress. We’ll see how he responds tomorrow.”
It’s a pivotal season in the career of Pederson, who is eligible for free agency when it’s over. Pederson’s past month has been volatile, with a nixed trade to the Angels, a salary arbitration loss and now the injury.
Álvarez a scratch
“I expected him to come in, and he couldn’t pitch,” said Roberts.
Álvarez is in the midst of a 30-day ramp-up after which the Dodgers will decide whether he is assigned to a Minor League club or returned to the restricted list, where he was placed last year after leaving Double-A Tulsa.
The Dodgers invested $32 million in Álvarez in 2015 when they signed him for $16 million and paid an additional $16 million tax penalty. In 2017, Álvarez was considered the club’s No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Noteworthy
• A pair of players promoted to the 40-man roster over the winter were the Dodgers’ offensive stars on Friday.
“I was working on a third pitch, a slider-cutter thing, and working on that pitch has helped the curveball,” Ferguson said. “I haven’t changed anything with the curve, but since throwing the cutter, the velo on the curve is up and it’s easier to keep around the zone. The third pitch has helped shorten it up and it’s harder for the hitter to pick up.”
“His ability to come off the bench and hit, the ability to play well against right-handed pitching and I feel good with him on defense,” Roberts said of Beaty. “Inside track [for a job], I think is fair.”
