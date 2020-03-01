Notes: No rush for Pederson; Jansen dominating

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Don’t look for Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson in Cactus League action again this week.

Although Pederson continues to progress while dealing with a sore right side/hip, manager Dave Roberts said the outfielder won’t play in a spring game in the upcoming week. Pederson continues to swing the bat, though, as he upped his intensity to 80-percent effort on Sunday morning.

“If you’re looking at the progression as we sit here on Sunday, obviously next week isn’t going to be feasible,” Roberts said. “Sometime hopefully in the next couple weeks we’ll get him in there.”

Roberts has reiterated that the club isn’t rushing Pederson with less than four weeks until Opening Day.

Pederson will be looking to build off a solid 2020 season in which he set career highs in hits (112), home runs (36), RBIs (74) and OPS (.876).

Kenley dominating early

So far, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has been dominating the Cactus League competition.

Making his third appearance of the spring, Jansen tossed a perfect third inning vs. the Rangers on Sunday, ending the frame by striking out Jeff Mathis. Before that, he retired Rob Refsnyder and Sam Travis on a pair of flyouts.

All three of Jansen’s Cactus League outings so far have been perfect, as he’s struck out six of the nine batters he’s faced.

After posting a career high 3.71 ERA last season and notching only 33 saves, his fewest since 2013, Jansen will look to return to form in '20. That should be a key to whether the Dodgers’ bullpen can be one of the club’s strengths.

Gonzalez sharp in second start

Left-hander Victor Gonzalez had a strong showing in his second Cactus League start, tossing two hitless innings against the Rangers. He had two strikeouts and induced a pair of double plays, each coming after an error gave Texas a runner at first.

Gonzalez allowed one run in one inning in his first spring start vs. the D-backs last Tuesday.

The 24-year-old southpaw posted a 2.31 ERA across three Minor League levels last season, and he has experience starting and pitching in relief. It’s possible that he’ll make his MLB debut at some point in 2020.

Pitching updates

• Right-hander Dustin May (sore side muscle) still isn’t throwing, as he hasn’t been on a mound since the first day of camp. He was shut down last week after not feeling great following a long-toss session.

Roberts said May is feeling better, but he gave no indication of when the righty could return to the mound.

“A little bit of improvement,” Roberts said. “It’s a slow program for him.”

• Right-hander Blake Treinen, who has been working on mechanical adjustments since signing with the Dodgers in December, came out of Saturday’s live batting practice feeling good.

Roberts said the plan is for Treinen to throw another live BP session in a few days before potentially getting into a game in about six or seven days.

No concerns here

Third baseman Justin Turner was originally listed in the Dodgers’ lineup on Sunday, but an updated version without Turner was released shortly after.

No concerns, though. It was just a mistake by Roberts, who said Turner is fine and will be in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Reds.

Up next

Left-hander David Price will make his Dodgers debut when the club travels to face the Reds on Monday at 12:05 p.m. PT at Goodyear Ballpark, live on MLB.TV. Price and former American League MVP Mookie Betts were traded from Boston to Los Angeles on Feb. 10. Price is looking to bounce back after going 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts for the Red Sox last season.

“I’m just excited for him. He wants to get that start out of the way,” Roberts said. “I know David is excited to be in this uniform and go out there and get some hitters out.”

Roberts said Price will pitch two innings. Lefty Julio Urías is also scheduled to pitch two innings.