Blue Jays add veteran Panik to 40-man roster

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- After making a strong early impression this spring, infielder Joe Panik was added to the Blue Jays' 40-man roster on Monday.

The 29-year-old signed a Minor League deal with the club in January, and slashed .381/.462/.762 with two home runs, a triple, five RBIs and more walks than strikeouts in 10 Grapefruit League games. Panik split the 2019 season between the Giants and Mets after spending his first five big league seasons in San Francisco.

Throughout the spring, Panik opened eyes in the Blue Jays' organization with his versatility, ability and presence in the clubhouse.

“I love Joe Panik as a person and as a player,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said recently. “He can do the little things. He’s been in San Francisco -- he knows how to win. He’s talking to our guys, teaching them what it takes to be a championship team. He reminds me of [utility player and veteran presence in Toronto last year] Eric Sogard, except he’s been on championship teams more than Eric has. I like everything about him.”

Defensively, Panik has played 5,453 2/3 innings in the Majors, with 9 2/3 frames at first base and the rest at second base. Drafted in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of St. John’s University as a shortstop, Panik split his time in the Minors almost evenly between short and second. The Blue Jays have moved him around the infield this spring, giving a glimpse of what the future might hold for the season ahead.

“We feel that he can be a more versatile player than he has traditionally been,” general manager Ross Atkins said. “Because he’s played only second base with the Giants' organization, for the most part. He’s going to bounce around and play multiple positions. … We feel he can play shortstop.

“His offensive profile is exciting to us. How he gets on base and how he produces, offensively, is very consistent, and something we feel will be reliable and dependable -- so a very, very good complement to this young core and group. We’re excited he’s here as an option.”

In order to make room for Panik on the 40-man roster, right-hander Yennsy Diaz was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain. Diaz, the club's No. 29 prospect, spent all of last season at Double-A New Hampshire, with the exception of making his Major League debut -- and lone big league appearance -- on Aug. 4. He went 11-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.23 WHIP for the Fisher Cats.