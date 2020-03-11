Notes: Panik pushes for spot; Anderson excels

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Joe Panik has opened some eyes this spring. After signing a Minor League deal with the Blue Jays in January, the 29-year-old infielder has made the most of his opportunity early in Grapefruit League action, with a .368/.458/.789 slash line through nine Spring Training games to go

After signing a Minor League deal with the Blue Jays in January, the 29-year-old infielder has made the most of his opportunity early in Grapefruit League action, with a .368/.458/.789 slash line through nine Spring Training games to go along with two homers, a triple, five RBIs and more walks than strikeouts.

The six-year big leaguer, who spent the majority of his career with the Giants -- sans the last half of last season, when he played for the Mets -- has offered the Blue Jays versatility, ability and an attitude that have made the non-roster invitee almost a sure bet to make the Opening Day roster.

“I love Joe Panik as a person and as a player,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. “He can do the little things. He’s been in San Francisco -- he knows how to win. He’s talking to our guys, teaching them what it takes to be a championship team. He reminds me of [utility player and veteran presence in Toronto last year] Eric Sogard, except he’s been on championship teams more than Eric has. I like everything about him.”

Defensively, Panik has played 5,453 2/3 innings in the Majors, with 9 2/3 frames at first base and the rest at the keystone corner. Selected in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of St. John’s University as a shortstop, Panik split his time in the Minors almost evenly between short and second base. The Blue Jays have moved him around the infield this spring, giving a glimpse of what the future might hold for the season ahead.

“We feel that he can be a more versatile player than he has traditionally been,” general manager Ross Atkins said. “Because he’s played only second base with the Giants' organization for the most part. He’s going to bounce around and play multiple positions. ... We feel he can play shortstop.

“His offensive profile’s exciting to us -- how he gets on base and how he produces offensively is very consistent and something we feel will be reliable and dependable. So, a very, very good complement to this young core and group. We’re excited he’s here as an option.”

Anderson bounces back

After allowing 12 runs -- 11 earned -- over his first 5 2/3 Grapefruit League innings, Chase Anderson rebounded in a 14-2 win over the Orioles on Wednesday at TD Ballpark, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

“Getting close to the end of Spring Training, getting the innings built up, arm feels good, body feels good -- now it’s time to get out there and execute, get guys out and put some zeroes up,” Anderson said. “Today, I was able to do that for the most part. It feels good to have that kind of intensity and adrenaline going out there, more game-like for me.”

The 32-year-old right-hander spent the early days of Spring Training tinkering, but he is looking forward to continuing to put all the pieces of the puzzle together before he heads north with the squad as a member of the rotation.

“He’s still transitioning this camp,” pitching coach Pete Walker said ahead of Wednesday’s game. “His stuff is fine, it’s just a matter of getting his fastball command down. ... Spring Training is important for him to utilize all the time to get everything where it needs to be. There’s no panic here when it comes to him. I expect him to throw the ball well, command the fastball better, but he’s a hard worker, good work ethic with tremendous upside.”

Anderson showed improved fastball command against the O's, but he understands that getting it down to a science will be key for him going forward.

“My fastball plays up in the zone very well, good spin,” Anderson said. “I just tried to hammer that out today, tried to get down and away a couple times to keep the hitters honest. But the heater, if I can get it above the belt it plays really well.”

Up next

Toronto will be in split-squad action on Thursday, with right-hander Trent Thornton continuing to make his case for a rotation spot in his fourth Grapefruit League start at 1:05 p.m. ET against the Pirates at LECOM Park in Bradenton. Watch it live on MLB.TV or MLB Network. At TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Canadian right-hander Jordan Romano draws the start against the Canadian Junior National Team at 1:07 p.m. ET. Listen on Gameday Audio.