Watch Gallo slug first HRs at Globe Life Field

The Rangers announced the official field dimensions for Globe Life Field on Wednesday, and slugger Joey Gallo couldn't wait until the new stadium's scheduled opening in 2020 to put them to the test. Standing on the unfinished infield with just the batter's box and the beginnings of the foul lines

The Rangers announced the official field dimensions for Globe Life Field on Wednesday, and slugger Joey Gallo couldn't wait until the new stadium's scheduled opening in 2020 to put them to the test.

Standing on the unfinished infield with just the batter's box and the beginnings of the foul lines chalked out on the dirt around home plate, Gallo was one of a few Rangers to take batting practice in the empty stadium on Wednesday. Gallo took some hacks against bench coach Don Wakamatsu, including a massive blast toward the huge crane still sitting in right field. He posted on Twitter afterward, saying: "Batting practice on a construction site... that’s a first for me! Can’t wait until we get to do this for real in 2020!"