Notes: Lucchesi strikes out pair; Profar shines
PEORIA, Ariz. -- There was no club that southpaw Joey Lucchesi grew more familiar with last season than the Giants, facing them on five occasions. Four of those starts were of the quality variety, with seven of the 11 earned runs that he yielded coming in one start.
On Sunday, Lucchesi wasn’t exactly hit hard, but the Giants managed to squeeze a run across in the first. The left-hander allowed one run over two innings, compiling two strikeouts while allowing two baserunners to swipe a bag during the Padres’ 7-5 win.
Lucchesi allowed just five stolen bases across 163 2/3 innings last season.
“I’m usually on that,” Lucchesi said. “I didn’t expect [Giants first baseman Brandon] Belt’s steal on a first pitch. I had to lock back in and start slide stepping and paying attention more. That won’t happen again.”
“I felt really comfortable with him today,” Lucchesi said. “I thought that he did a good job back there; we just didn’t get some pitches and I was a little wild, so that was on me.”
“Our expectations are for all of our catchers to be able to handle any pitcher at any time,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “We do want to rotate those guys through so that they build the rapport working with one another.”
Plenty of pop
His final at-bat saw him scorch a double to right-center while hitting from the left side.
With former All-Star second baseman
“Each game, he has gotten a little bit better with his rhythm and timing,” Tingler said. “He’s starting to look more comfortable in the box, I think that we saw that today. It’s good to see. I fully expect him to start getting locked in and being more and more consistent, but he’s right where he needs to be right now.”
“With the at-bats that he’s had to start Spring Training, we want to keep building on that and take that throughout the season,” Tingler said.
Worth noting
• Right-hander
Tingler noted that the club was going to see how Quantrill responded to a bullpen session Monday, with the hope that the 25-year-old could be back on the hill within 3-4 days.
Up next
Following an impressive first start of the spring that included three strikeouts over two scoreless frames, right-hander