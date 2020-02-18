 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Joey Votto's back with the photo shoot of the year

We missed you, Joey
By Michael Clair @michaelsclair
25 minutes ago

Oh, Joey Votto. How long and cruel the winter months were without him in our lives. We missed him tossing baseballs clear out of the stadium just to troll some fans, taking part in absolutely perfect interviews and dancing his way into our hearts.

Well, with players reporting for Spring Training, Votto made sure to announce his presence with authority.

There are Photo Day photos and then there's what Votto did. Annie Leibovitz couldn't have done better.

Votto struggled with the worst offensive season of his career last year, but with confidence like this, the sky's the limit.

