MLB Network celebrates Smoltz, Brett on Friday

MLB Network will celebrate the birthdays of John Smoltz and George Brett on Friday by broadcasting some of the most memorable moments from their Hall of Fame careers. From full games to documentaries featuring in-depth interviews, here's a look at the full schedule (all times ET): 6 a.m.: 1995 World

MLB Network will celebrate the birthdays of John Smoltz and George Brett on Friday by broadcasting some of the most memorable moments from their Hall of Fame careers.

From full games to documentaries featuring in-depth interviews, here's a look at the full schedule (all times ET):

6 a.m.: 1995 World Series film

The birthday bash begins with a one-hour special recapping the Braves' 1995 World Series victory over the Indians. Atlanta's stellar pitching staff managed to slow down the Tribe's powerful offense, with the Braves allowing just seven combined runs in their four wins during the series.

7 a.m.: MLB Network Presents: "Atlanta Rules: The Story of the '90s Braves"

This MLB Network documentary focuses on the Braves and how they went from perennial underperformers to the model of baseball excellence, culminating with the 1995 World Series championship. Future Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Chipper Jones formed the foundation for a team led by Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox -- and constructed by Hall of Fame general manager John Schuerholz. Tune in to hear behind-the-scenes stories from all of those individuals.

8 a.m.: My Most Memorable Game: John Smoltz

Bob Costas and Tom Verducci sit down with Smoltz to discuss the right-hander's fondest memories from his most memorable game, along with highlights from his complete-game shutout to win Game 7 of the 1991 National League Championship Series.

9 a.m.: Game 7 of the 1991 NLCS

After hearing Smoltz's thoughts and watching some of the highlights, fans can relive the Hall of Famer's Game 7 gem in its entirety. The Braves staked Smoltz to a 3-0 lead in the first inning at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium, and that proved to be more than enough for the right-hander. Smoltz struck out eight while scattering six hits across his complete-game shutout to lift the Braves to their first NL pennant since moving to Atlanta.

11:30 a.m.: Smoltz outduels Glavine -- Mets vs. Braves from May 24, 2007

Teammates for 15 years in Atlanta, Smoltz and Tom Glavine squared off a handful of times after Glavine departed to sign with the Mets prior to the 2003 season. The most memorable matchup between the Hall of Famers came on May 24, 2007, when Smoltz tossed seven scoreless innings against the Mets at Turner Field. Glavine allowed just two runs over six strong innings of his own, but it wasn't enough as Atlanta pulled out a 2-1 victory.

2 p.m.: Studio 42 with Bob Costas: George Brett

This special features Brett sitting down with Costas to discuss his legendary 21-year career with the Royals. This one-hour conversation includes a variety of topics, ranging from Brett's 13 All-Star selections to earning 1980 American League MVP Award to winning the 1985 World Series -- and, yes, the infamous pine tar incident.

3 p.m.: Game 3 of the 1985 AL Championship Series

Seven years after his three-homer game in Game 3 of the 1978 ALCS against the Yankees, Brett put together another spectacular Game 3 performance in the '85 ALCS against Toronto. Brett went 4-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBIs to help Kansas City avoid falling behind 3-0 in the series. Brett hit a solo homer to put the Royals on the board in the first inning, then added a game-tying two-run shot in the sixth en route to a 6-5 victory.

6 p.m.: MLB Tonight

MLB Network's year-round Emmy Award-winning signature show brings you all of the latest updates, reporting and analysis from around Major League Baseball.

7 p.m.: MLB Network Presents: "Royal in Kansas City, 30 Years Later"

This documentary recounts the story of the Royals' two World Series championship teams -- the beloved 1985 club led by Brett and the 2015 team that rebounded from its devastating World Series loss one year earlier.

10 p.m.: "Pine Tar Game" -- Royals vs. Yankees from July 24, 1983

Not much of an explanation is needed for this one, but tune in to watch Brett go ballistic after Yankees manager Billy Martin comes out of the dugout to protest the amount of pine tar on Brett's bat after he homers in the Bronx.