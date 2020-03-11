 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Cueto gets Opening Day nod for Giants

By Chris Haft @goodforball
35 minutes ago

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto will be the Giants’ starting pitcher for their March 26 season opener against the Dodgers at Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday. Cueto has a 12.79 ERA in three Cactus League starts. But such statistics are meaningless, Kapler said. “We kind of

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will start the season’s second game for the Giants, Kapler added.

