Cueto gets Opening Day nod for Giants

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto will be the Giants’ starting pitcher for their March 26 season opener against the Dodgers at Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday. Cueto has a 12.79 ERA in three Cactus League starts. But such statistics are meaningless, Kapler said. “We kind of

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto will be the Giants’ starting pitcher for their March 26 season opener against the Dodgers at Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday.

Cueto has a 12.79 ERA in three Cactus League starts. But such statistics are meaningless, Kapler said.

“We kind of have a choice here: We can lean on 10 years [of experience] or a couple of weeks in Spring Training,” Kapler said.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will start the season’s second game for the Giants, Kapler added.