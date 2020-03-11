Cueto gets Opening Day nod for Giants
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto will be the Giants’ starting pitcher for their March 26 season opener against the Dodgers at Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday. Cueto has a 12.79 ERA in three Cactus League starts. But such statistics are meaningless, Kapler said. “We kind of
“We kind of have a choice here: We can lean on 10 years [of experience] or a couple of weeks in Spring Training,” Kapler said.
