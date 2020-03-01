Holloway overpowering in promising outing

JUPITER, Fla. -- There was nothing particularly fancy about Jordan Holloway’s two clean innings of relief on Sunday in the Marlins’ 7-1 victory over the Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. He was simply overpowering. The 23-year-old was on the attack, retiring all six batters he faced with one strikeout,

The 23-year-old was on the attack, retiring all six batters he faced with one strikeout, and his fastball hit 99 mph four times.

“If we can get him in the strike zone, and push forward, that’s special right there,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Holloway’s two innings were among the best frames by any Marlins pitcher so far this Spring Training. The right-hander is another one of a deep crop of prospects looking to make a name for himself in Spring Training.

Ranked by MLB Pipeline as Miami’s No. 18 prospect last year, Holloway projects to start off at Double-A Jacksonville after he made 21 starts with a 4.45 ERA at Class A Advanced Jupiter in 2019.

“I just want to show them how hard I worked this offseason,” Holloway said. “How I put myself in the best position to show I can go as long as possible, and pitch late into games. I spent a lot of time working on my offspeed pitches.”

Being groomed as a starter, Holloway was used for two innings of relief on Sunday. He induced five ground-ball outs, and he struck out Ryan Cordell with a 97-mph fastball.

It was Holloway's second appearance of the spring, including two scoreless frames on Feb. 25 at the Astros. But that outing was not nearly as clean, as he walked three and benefited from a double play.

On Sunday, though, Holloway was repeatedly around the zone. He mixed in a curveball that was 79 mph, a 20-mph difference from his top fastball of the day, and he also threw in some changeups that were 92 mph.

“He was really good,” Mattingly said. “We made a little bit of an adjustment with him. Trying to keep him closed up. You could see it today. That stuff is electric.”

Holloway gained pointers on his changeup from Marlins prospect Edward Cabrera, who also has a fastball that approaches 100 mph.

“I talked to Edward Cabrera about that thing,” Holloway said. “I asked, ‘How do you throw that thing?’ ‘Hey, Papi, like this.’”

Holloway is working on his circle changeup, and he threw about five of them against the Mets on Sunday.

“I really wanted to get that into the mix,” Holloway said. “I wanted to act as much as a starter in the later times in the game.”

Holloway is continuing to build back up from Tommy John surgery in 2017, and he already saw some better results at the end of 2019.

“You started seeing it the second half last year. He got better,” Mattingly said. “Early on, there were a lot of walks. A lot of command stuff. But as the season went on, he got better.”

Holloway logged 95 innings and struck out 93 with 66 walks at Jupiter a year ago.

“I was so happy I finished the year healthy,” Holloway said. “As long as you’re healthy the whole entire time. They really wanted me healthy. I felt really good last year, and I came into this Spring Training healthier than I did last Spring Training. And I felt healthy last Spring Training.”

