Mercer, Tigers agree on Minor League deal

DETROIT -- A year after the Tigers signed Jordy Mercer to be their starting shortstop, they’ve brought back the veteran for infield depth. The two sides have agreed to terms on a Minor League contract that includes a non-roster invite to Spring Training, sources confirmed to MLB.com. MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the agreement.

The 33-year-old Mercer rejoins a Tigers squad that is expected to start Niko Goodrum at shortstop but could use some veteran depth. Prospect Willi Castro is the only other true shortstop on Detroit’s 40-man roster, and he could end up starting this season at Triple-A Toledo.

Mercer opened last season at the Tigers’ starting shortstop, having signed a one-year guaranteed contract as a free agent, but a nagging right quad strain effectively derailed his season early. He spent two stints on the injured list before the end of June, then took time to get his legs back to the speed of everyday play.

By September, Mercer was in a utility role, making starts at first and second base while Castro made a late-season audition at short. But when Mercer was playing regularly down the stretch, he was quietly effective on offense.

Mercer hit .270 (69-for-256) for the season with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBIs. His .747 OPS was his best since 2013, his first full year in the Majors. Much of his 2019 production came after the All-Star break; he hit .305 (54-for-177) with eight homers, 19 RBIs and an .832 OPS in the second half.