Watch José Bautista's famous bat flip in LEGO form

Boredom is the mother of invention. So, while some of us have spent our time inside watching "Love is Blind" again, others are creating modern masterpieces. Mona Lisa, step aside because your smile has nothing on this. Alongside his 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, MLB.com's Cubs beat writer Jordan Bastian

Boredom is the mother of invention. So, while some of us have spent our time inside watching "Love is Blind" again, others are creating modern masterpieces. Mona Lisa, step aside because your smile has nothing on this.

Alongside his 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, MLB.com's Cubs beat writer Jordan Bastian recreated José Bautista's infamous 2015 bat flip in Lego form. Using a stop-motion camera, and special effects straight out of a 1950s sci-fi flick (just look at that string!), Bastian made this five-second Sundance-ready film:

First Saturday of sheltering in place in Illinois. Recreated Jose Bautista’s bat flip with Legos with the kids. pic.twitter.com/CdJSdaBhkO — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 21, 2020

Inspired by the show "Lego Masters," the trio headed to the basement to get to work. After spotting his Bautista figure, Bastian knew what to do.

"It’s such a fun, iconic moment," Bastian said, "and I just miss baseball!"

Of course, while this looks like simple, harmless, who-knows-how-many-hours-of-work fun, some people didn't love it. Like, say, former big leaguer Chris Gimenez, who was behind the dish for the Rangers when Bautista's blast left the yard:

Thanks for bringing up horrible nightmares Jordan! I’m that catcher! 👎🏻🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/6UMsFQfASE — Chris Gimenez (@ChrisGimenez5) March 21, 2020

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.