Bucs sign versatile Riddle to Major League deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates signed former Marlins shortstop JT Riddle to a Major League contract on Friday, adding a light-hitting but versatile super-utility man to their bench competition.

Riddle was non-tendered by Miami on Dec. 2. The left-handed-hitting 28-year-old slashed .229/.269/.368 with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in 223 games for the Marlins from 2017-19. He primarily played shortstop in the Majors but also started 26 games in center field last year.

The Pirates view Riddle as middle infield/outfield depth, someone whose versatility will be useful on a 26-man National League roster. They have a similar player in Erik González , but the club is considering different ways to use González -- perhaps at third base alongside Colin Moran or, if Adam Frazier is eventually traded, paired with Kevin Newman in the middle infield until Cole Tucker is ready to take over a spot.

While Riddle is capable of playing center field, he was not signed to be Starling Marte ’s replacement. The Pirates have a full 40-man roster after signing Riddle, but they still intend to acquire a starting center fielder via free agency or trade.

Riddle appeared in 51 games for the Marlins last season and played 32 games for Triple-A New Orleans. Aside from four Minor League rehabilitation games in August, he did not play after July 17 due to a right forearm strain.

Riddle played a career-high 102 games in 2018 and graded out well defensively at shortstop. He totaled six defensive runs saved in ’18 and ranked 11th among all qualified Major League infielders with 11 outs above average, according to Statcast.

The Pirates have at least six positions seemingly set if the season began today: Jacob Stallings at catcher, Josh Bell at first base, Frazier at second, Newman at shortstop, Bryan Reynolds in left field and Gregory Polanco in right. General manager Ben Cherington hinted during PiratesFest that the third-base competition is open, and they still haven’t replaced Marte in center.

The bench jobs, meanwhile, appear to be up for grabs. Outfielder Guillermo Heredia will likely claim one, and another will go to a backup catcher. Moran will have a spot, whether it’s in the lineup or on the bench. Riddle’s presence might allow the Pirates to send Tucker to Triple-A Indianapolis to start the season, giving him freedom to test-drive his offensive adjustments while playing shortstop every day.

José Osuna, Jason Martin, Kevin Kramer, prospects Ke’Bryan Hayes and Will Craig and non-roster invitees Jake Elmore, Phillip Evans, Socrates Brito and Charlie Tilson will also compete for spots on the Opening Day roster.