Bucs sign versatile Riddle to Major League deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates signed former Marlins shortstop JT Riddle to a Major League contract on Friday, adding a light-hitting but versatile super-utility man to their bench competition. Riddle was non-tendered by Miami on Dec. 2. The left-handed-hitting 28-year-old slashed .229/.269/.368 with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in 223 games
Riddle was non-tendered by Miami on Dec. 2. The left-handed-hitting 28-year-old slashed .229/.269/.368 with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in 223 games for the Marlins from 2017-19. He primarily played shortstop in the Majors but also started 26 games in center field last year.
The Pirates view Riddle as middle infield/outfield depth, someone whose versatility will be useful on a 26-man National League roster.
While Riddle is capable of playing center field, he was not signed to be
Riddle appeared in 51 games for the Marlins last season and played 32 games for Triple-A New Orleans. Aside from four Minor League rehabilitation games in August, he did not play after July 17 due to a right forearm strain.
Riddle played a career-high 102 games in 2018 and graded out well defensively at shortstop. He totaled six defensive runs saved in ’18 and ranked 11th among all qualified Major League infielders with 11 outs above average, according to Statcast.
The Pirates have at least six positions seemingly set if the season began today:
The bench jobs, meanwhile, appear to be up for grabs. Outfielder
José Osuna, Jason Martin, Kevin Kramer, prospects Ke’Bryan Hayes and Will Craig and non-roster invitees Jake Elmore, Phillip Evans, Socrates Brito and Charlie Tilson will also compete for spots on the Opening Day roster.
