Notes: Teheran's debut; Trout's viral drive

MESA, Ariz. -- After getting scratched from his first scheduled start on Wednesday because of left hamstring tightness, right-hander Julio Teheran made his Cactus League debut with two strong innings in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Cubs at Sloan Park.

Teheran, who joined the Angels on a one-year deal worth $9 million in the offseason, didn’t allow a hit and struck out two against a lineup full of regulars while showing increased velocity compared to last year. Despite missing his first start, Teheran remains on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“I’ve been working really hard, working on some stuff and I was kind of surprised how everything was looking today,” Teheran said. “The first start of Spring Training, I didn’t expect to feel as good as I felt today. I’ve been working really hard on my fastball. Obviously, my spin rate. I’m trying to get my arm in the right position.”

Teheran’s velocity was mostly 91-92 mph while topping out at 93 mph, which is much higher than last year, when his fastball averaged 89.7 mph -- tied for the slowest among all pitchers to throw at least 750 four-seamers. But even without throwing hard, he possesses good spin rates with his fastball, ranking in the 70th percentile and his curveball in the 84th percentile, per baseballsavant.com.

But Teheran is trying to become more consistent, as he’s now pitching exclusively out of the stretch and is trying to create a more repeatable arm angle to increase his velocity. The 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.81 ERA with 162 strikeouts, 83 walks and 22 homers allowed in 174 2/3 innings with the Braves. He tied a career high by making 33 starts and has made at least 30 in each of the last seven seasons.

“We were focused on the velocity and the command that has been my issue the last couple years,” Teheran said. “I think what I’ve been working on is my arm position and that should help my velocity, too.

But even if Teheran’s velocity doesn’t improve, Angels manager Joe Maddon said he’s not worried about Teheran’s velocity because of his mentality on the mound and his track record of success.

"It’s one word and it’s, 'Compete,'” Maddon said. “The thing about all of this that sometimes gets lost in the shuffle is a guy competes. I will take that 11 out of 10 days. He’s learned his craft over the years. Coming up with Atlanta, a pretty good pitching organization, my affinity toward him: I like his stuff, his pitchabilty, but he competes and that’s what I saw out of him. I was really excited about us getting him."

Trout wows at Topgolf

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout showed that his power translates to his golf swing based on a video that the Angels tweeted out Sunday night that went viral. Maddon confirmed that Trout’s drive cleared the nets that are 220 yards away and 150 feet high.

😯 I don’t even know what to say

💣💣💣💣’s — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 2, 2020

The event was put on by the Pujols Family Foundation with proceeds benefiting programs for individuals with Down syndrome. Several Angels players attended, as well as former Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun and the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner.

"When he hits it, it does one of those things," said Maddon. "And the club-head speed is phenomenal. I mean, you see it here and that’s with a Topgolf club and a Topgolf ball. It wasn’t like a superior piece of equipment. And the Dodgers like Turner and Bellinger are there, and I’m standing back here. A couple of other guys are there, and it was pretty cool."

Angels tidbits

• The Angels did not have an update on right-hander Griffin Canning, who is undergoing more testing on his right elbow to determine whether it’s a joint or ligament issue. They should know more by Wednesday or Thursday.

• Outfielder Brandon Marsh is making progress with his left elbow strain and he could return to action before the end of Spring Training, Maddon said. Marsh, the club’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, injured his elbow attempting to make a diving catch on Feb. 23. Maddon also said Marsh could make his Major League debut at some point this season.

"He’s coming along quickly," Maddon said. "We’re all big fans. This kid needs to get out there and play. He should be able to help us this year at some point if he can get off to the start like I think he can."

Up next

Left-hander Andrew Heaney will make his second start of the spring on Tuesday, when the Angels head to Goodyear to face the Indians at 12:05 p.m. PT. Heaney is looking to stay healthy this spring, as he dealt with left elbow problems to start the year in both 2018 and '19. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco starts for Cleveland. Fans can watch the game on MLB.TV or listen live on Gameday Audio.