George Costanza eating shrimp is the bobblehead you need

The last new episode of "Seinfeld" aired more than 20 years ago, but it remains a crucial cultural touchstone for a broad swath of Americans. Hang out with any group of people over the age of 30 and you'll likely hear at least one reference to the show.

In that sense, it is only natural that the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are incorporating a "Seinfeld" reference on June 13 with a "The Ocean Called..." bobblehead giveaway featuring George Costanza pigging out on a large bowl of jumbo shrimp.

The @JaxShrimp will have “The Ocean Called” bobblehead giveaway this season featuring George Costanza eating the shrimp cocktail from the famous Seinfeld episode. pic.twitter.com/66yHQuj2YC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 5, 2020

The bobblehead will only be one part of a larger celebration of the sitcom with events ranging from a marble rye fishing competition to an envelope-licking event. The only thing missing is a Jerk Store pop-up, but rumor has it they're facing some stock shortages.