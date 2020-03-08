Verlander exits start early with possible injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander was being taken for some medical tests Sunday after he threw two scoreless innings against the Mets in his second start of the spring, a team spokesman said. Verlander was supposed to throw four innings but was taken out after

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander was being taken for some medical tests Sunday after he threw two scoreless innings against the Mets in his second start of the spring, a team spokesman said. Verlander was supposed to throw four innings but was taken out after two innings and only 28 pitches.

Verlander dealt with a strained right groin early in camp, and he said after throwing 50 pitches in his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday that he felt that the groin issue was behind him. It wasn’t immediately known what kind of tests he was undergoing, or the nature of the injury he suffered Sunday.

Verlander, 37, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, which resulted in his second American League Cy Young Award. He went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts, leading the Majors in wins, opponents’ batting average (.172), WHIP (0.80) and innings pitched (223). He struck out a career-high 300 batters and reached 3,000 career strikeouts while throwing his third no-hitter.

The Astros are banking on Verlander and Zack Greinke and the return of Lance McCullers Jr. at the top of their rotation in 2020 after losing 20-game winner Gerrit Cole to the Yankees in the offseason.