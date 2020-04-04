Verlander, Upton to donate paychecks to charity

HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, announced via Instagram on Saturday they would be donating his weekly salary to different charities that support coronavirus relief. “Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world,” Verlander said. “There’s so many people that are

“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world,” Verlander said. “There’s so many people that are in need, whether it’s those in the front lines battling this disease head on or someone who’s at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities, such as food and water. We have decided to donate that paycheck.”

Upton said the couple would pick a different organization each week “who’s doing really good work right now” to donate the money to. She said they would also be highlighting the organization that they choose each week.

“So stay tuned,” Verlander said. “We will be announcing the first organization as soon as we receive the first paycheck. And everybody stay safe out there.”

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association last week finalized a deal that, in part, ensured players would get paid while the sport continues to wait out the coronavirus pandemic. The plan includes partial compensation for the players based on service time.

On Friday, Astros All-Star second baseman José Altuve and wife, Nina, announced through the club they were partnering with the Astros Foundation to provide 60,000 meals to Kids' Meals Inc. in support of those in need.