KBO player wins car by hitting it with a dinger

Hitting home runs is fun. They make the hitter feel great, they make the fans of the hitter’s team feel great, they make the opposing team and pitcher crumble in agony. And in some ballparks, with pinpoint dinger accuracy, home runs can also be a key to winning another prize

Hitting home runs is fun. They make the hitter feel great, they make the fans of the hitter’s team feel great, they make the opposing team and pitcher crumble in agony.

And in some ballparks, with pinpoint dinger accuracy, home runs can also be a key to winning another prize (take the free steak sign in the Minor League Durham Bulls stadium). But really, who needs free steaks, when over in the KBO hitters can aim for a free car.

Preston Tucker with his 5th HR of the season with this 435 ft solo shot into the car HR zone. #KBO #KiaTigers pic.twitter.com/xRpqFhXXWW — KBO Collections (@kbocollections) May 17, 2020

That's former Major Leaguer Preston Tucker. He now plays for the Kia Tigers and, as of Saturday, owns a Kia Sorento. A potentially dented Kia Sorento. Look at how proud he is.

Preston Tucker, who got his new Kia car for free.



Players can get a new car for free if they also hit home runs well. pic.twitter.com/6WTPSDYkDw — 장진혁/KBO and Baseball Analyst (@J_J_Hyeok92) May 17, 2020

What else can we put out there that Tucker can try and hit? A fish tank? Some crazy dude with a "Hit it Here" sign? Let's see what this guy is really made of.