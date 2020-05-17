 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
KBO player wins car by hitting it with a dinger

Pinpoint dinger accuracy
By Matt Monagan @MattMono11
6:23 PM EDT

Hitting home runs is fun. They make the hitter feel great, they make the fans of the hitter’s team feel great, they make the opposing team and pitcher crumble in agony.

And in some ballparks, with pinpoint dinger accuracy, home runs can also be a key to winning another prize (take the free steak sign in the Minor League Durham Bulls stadium). But really, who needs free steaks, when over in the KBO hitters can aim for a free car.

That's former Major Leaguer Preston Tucker. He now plays for the Kia Tigers and, as of Saturday, owns a Kia Sorento. A potentially dented Kia Sorento. Look at how proud he is.

What else can we put out there that Tucker can try and hit? A fish tank? Some crazy dude with a "Hit it Here" sign? Let's see what this guy is really made of.

