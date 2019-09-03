Broxton back with Crew on Minor League deal

The Brewers have signed outfielder Keon Broxton to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training, the team announced Sunday. Broxton spent three seasons with the Brewers from 2016-18 after being acquired in a trade with the Pirates. In January 2019, the Brewers traded Broxton to

The Brewers have signed outfielder Keon Broxton to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training, the team announced Sunday. Broxton spent three seasons with the Brewers from 2016-18 after being acquired in a trade with the Pirates. In January 2019, the Brewers traded Broxton to the Mets.

Broxton played just 34 games for the Mets in 2019 before being traded to the Orioles for international bonus slot money in May. In July, he joined the Mariners on a waiver claim. Overall in '19, Broxton hit .167 with a .275 slugging percentage in 228 plate appearances. He will turn 30 in early May.