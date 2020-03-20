Cash gives update on Rays' response to delay

If things had gone as planned, Rays manager Kevin Cash would be thinking about lineup combinations right now. Opening Day would be less than a week away and the Rays would be playing their last spring home game before breaking camp and heading back to St. Petersburg. But with the

But with the season delayed until at least mid-May due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Cash is now making the drive back to St. Petersburg from Port Charlotte instead of discussing plans with pitching coach Kyle Snyder.

“I think it’s tough to process all the uncertainty,” Cash told reporters via conference call on Friday. “Nobody to blame, so you’ll find yourself thinking: ‘What if this? What if that? Are we playing?’ -- so many things. And I think personally I’ve tried to limit that, because I think it snowballs and your mind just keeps going and you really don’t know what’s going to take place.”

While the main focus is on trying to keep everyone safe from the virus, Cash provided an update on the state of the Rays. Here are the key comments from the conversation.

Where are the players?

Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Rays are still waiting to see how everything unfolds. As of now, all that is known is that some players have remained in Port Charlotte because the lease on the home they stay at during Spring Training runs until April 1, while others have returned to the Tampa Bay area or to their offseason home. Ji-Man Choi is planning to return to South Korea, hoping he can resume his workouts as the country continues to make progress with the pandemic. Yoshitomo Tsutsugo , meanwhile, is staying in St. Petersburg and not returning to Japan.

Are the position players working out?

“We have basically not given too much instruction,” Cash said. “We’ve asked the guys to be very responsible, with the understanding that missing out on a week of workouts is really not that big of a deal. Missing out two weeks is not a big deal. [We] respect that they’ve worked hard and they want to maintain that, but the overall safety and health is priority.”

What about the pitchers?

“I think it’s up to the individual pitcher to do what they think is best,” Cash said. “We’re not asking anybody to completely shut down, but we’re certainly not asking guys to keep throwing bullpens. Once everything kind of sped up and we were getting new information or new direction every day … we kind of just said we’re going to prioritize doing everything we can to keep the players and the staff healthy, and then from that point we’ll revisit -- whenever that time comes -- how they get their arms back in shape. Some of them are going to throw some, some of them aren’t.”

Can the international players go home?

“We basically just said, ‘You guys do whatever you feel is best,’” Cash said. “We support that. These guys have families they want to go support and help. If anybody said, ‘Hey, I’m out of here,’ the organization is in complete support of that. Originally, [the plan] was to hang tight to see where this thing is going to go, but as more information came out, it became easier to say that we’re going to shut down the Port Charlotte complex and also the Trop for the time being and see what takes place in the coming days or weeks.”

Has the coaching staff discussed workout plans once play resumes?

“We have not discussed that at all,” Cash said. “I actually think next week maybe some of those discussions will come about. But until the guidance is provided between MLB and the [MLBPA] union, it would all be a bunch of hypotheticals. And not that they’re going to announce, ‘This is what we’re doing no matter what,’ because we have to have the flexibility to be able to adjust given all the different reports that are out there -- not baseball-related, just overall health-related.”

Juan Toribio covers the Rays for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @juanctoribio.