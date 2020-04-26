Whose catch was better: Mitchell or Griffey Jr.?
Sunday marks the 20-year anniversary of Ken Griffey Jr.'s remarkable catch, when he scaled the left-center-field wall to rob Jesse Barfield of a home run before flashing that iconic smile as he sprinted in holding up the ball for all to see. That grab, however, came exactly one year after
That grab, however, came exactly one year after Kevin Mitchell provided a highlight-reel catch of his own -- without even using his glove.
Watch each of the amazing catches below, then vote for which one you think was better.
OTD in 1989: Kevin Mitchell— MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2020
OTD in 1990: Ken Griffey Jr.
Which catch was better? pic.twitter.com/zqkveIWvtl
Paul Casella is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter @paul_casella.