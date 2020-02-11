Red Sox reportedly nearing deal with Pillar

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The ever-busy Red Sox could have more news coming. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Tuesday night that the club is close to agreeing to terms with stellar outfield defender Kevin Pillar on a contract. The Red Sox haven’t commented on the potential signing, but it

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Tuesday night that the club is close to agreeing to terms with stellar outfield defender Kevin Pillar on a contract.

The Red Sox haven’t commented on the potential signing, but it would make a lot of sense if it happens. Boston’s newly configured starting outfield features all left-handed hitters in Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Verdugo.

Pillar would give interim manager Ron Roenicke the balance of a right-handed hitter and a plus-plus defender in the late innings.

While Pillar’s primary position is center field, he has experience at all three spots. Somewhat stunningly, he has never won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award. But Pillar was selected as Wilson’s Defensive Player of the Year for center field in 2015.

Highlight reels are stacked with the great plays he has made since starting his career in 2013.

The 31-year-old Pillar had played his entire career with the Blue Jays before he was dealt to the Giants in the first week of last season. With San Francisco, Pillar belted a career-high of 21 homers and had an OPS of .735 over 156 games. Overall, he played 161 games last season.

A regular the last five seasons, it would be interesting to see how Pillar would adapt to more of a complementary role.

If the Red Sox acquire Pillar, it could also make Bradley the subject of trade rumors yet again. Bradley is set to earn $11 million in 2019 and is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.