Red Sox ink 1-year deal with catcher Plawecki

Catcher Kevin Plawecki signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox, the club announced on Thursday. The 28-year-old will provide depth behind starting catcher Christian Vázquez.

Plawecki hit .222/.287/.342 with 10 doubles and three homers in 59 games for Cleveland last season. The right-handed hitter has batted .218 with 17 home runs in his five-year Major League career, while throwing out 23.1% (50 of 216) of attempted basestealers.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment.