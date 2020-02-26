Kid knows score of every Yankees game since 2014

I don't remember anything. I don't know my wife's phone number, I couldn't tell you what I had for lunch on Monday. But this kid Will, featured in the below video, does remember things. In fact, he remembers the score of every single Yankees game over the last five seasons.

I don't remember anything. I don't know my wife's phone number, I couldn't tell you what I had for lunch on Monday.

But this kid Will, featured in the below video, does remember things. In fact, he remembers the score of every single Yankees game over the last five seasons. He can also tell you the starting pitchers that day, you know, if you're interested.

His cousin Will, who has autism, can remember the score of every Yankees' game since 2014.



Incredible 🙌 (via cinderblock980/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/r7W8JxH3fk — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2020

Who needs Baseball-Reference anymore? Get rid of the internet. Just ask Will.