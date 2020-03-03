With dad's support, Kody Clemens hits 1st HR

FT. MYERS, Fla. -- It must be hard, one might think, to live in the shadows of one of the game’s greats: A seven-time Cy Young Award winner and an AL MVP Award recipient with two World Series title rings and a name synonymous with baseball. But it’s not so

But it’s not so hard when you’ve got the confidence of Kody Clemens.

For 24 years, his father, Roger Clemens , used to tear up Major League lineups with an overpowering fastball and a sharp breaking ball. More than a decade after the book closed on Roger’s career, Kody Clemens is in Minor League camp for a second year, and he’s already beginning to give opposing pitchers fits.

In Tuesday’s 5-1 Tigers' loss to the Twins, Kody Clemens launched his first homer of the spring on a fastball from Sean Poppen. It’s a continuation of solid performances by the 2018 third-round Draft pick, who is 5-for-12 with three RBIs and a walk. And for being bestowed with a “K” name -- as all four of strikeout-friendly Roger’s children are -- Kody has only recorded one in six games.

All this while he’s virtually an extra man in travel games.

“We don’t have him in camp,” manager Ron Gardenhire said, “but we keep bringing him just because we just like watching him play.”

Gardenhire, a University of Texas-Austin alum, has a simple way to explain why Kody is showing such promise: "Longhorns know how to play." And to be fair, he was a prototypical Longhorn standout, mashing 24 homers in his junior year to boost his Draft stock. But there’s more to it than bloodline and university affiliation.

Ranked the No. 18 prospect in the Tigers’ organization, he began his pro career by producing an .864 OPS with Class A West Michigan. Last season, 42 of his 98 hits went for extra bases while at Class A Advanced Lakeland for 115 games, but he faced his biggest challenge at Erie, where he batted 8-for-47 (.170).

But if he’s hit a setback as he enters 2020, he’s not showing it. Even when he’s not at full go -- like during his homer, which came on the first pitch of the seventh after he worked as quickly as possible to get warm -- Clemens' effort shines through.

That demeanor may be his biggest asset.

“[I’m] just going up there with a great attitude and great confidence,” Kody said. “Right now, what I’m seeing out there I’m capable of handling, and being just around the guys more and more, getting more comfortable, for sure.”

“When he comes over, he’s not afraid,” Gardenhire said. “Some guys come over here a little nervous. He does not come over here afraid.”

Kody feels it’s necessary to be fearless if he’s trying to get to Detroit as soon as possible. Being MLB ready means you can see any pitcher and believe you’ve got a chance to do damage. He’s got some work to do in the field, where his 40-grade speed limits him, but Gardenhire said he’s already seen improvements.

It’s highly unlikely that chance will come for Kody this year, but he’s got the potential to be the second baseman of the future if he can put his tools together more consistently. He’s the highest-ranked true second baseman in the Tigers’ system, though the versatility of Niko Goodrum and Willi Castro allows them to move there.

“I’m just going to try to show them everything I can do,” Kody said. “I know that I belong up here. Just trying to make my way up the ladder as quick as possible and just help the team win.”

And when you’ve got one of the most storied players in MLB history in your corner, it can’t hurt to get some advice along the way. Roger, who Kody said will be around this spring, has already been offering some that’s stuck with his son.

"He's been telling me this entire spring, 'I've been watching you. You belong. You belong. I see you. You look just the part, but more importantly, have fun,’” Kody said. “He's the best, and I love him to death.”

Jake Crouse is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Pittsburgh. Follow him on Twitter @JakeCrouseMLB.