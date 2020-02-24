Stewart's spring debut delayed by right bicep

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Kohl Stewart will have his 2020 Grapefruit League debut pushed back a few days because of an issue with his right bicep. Manager Brandon Hyde said the injury is not a concern and Stewart will be re-evaluated in the next day or two to see when he

Manager Brandon Hyde said the injury is not a concern and Stewart will be re-evaluated in the next day or two to see when he will make his first spring start.

“We’re just being cautious about it,” Hyde said. “So we just wanted to push him back a couple of days. He said he felt better today, so we’re not concerned.”

Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski has also been pushed back a couple of days with a blister on one of his fingers.

“He has a small little blister and we just want to do more of a control situation and not have it flare up on the mound,” Hyde added.

The Orioles have split-squad games Tuesday, with left-hander John Means scheduled to get the start against the Rays in Sarasota and right-hander Tom Eshelman getting the start against the Red Sox in Fort Myers.

Givens, Harvey close

Hyde said that right-handed relievers Mychal Givens and Hunter Harvey are close to being able to pitch in games.

Givens threw a live batting practice session at the Orioles' complex on Monday morning, and Harvey threw a bullpen session on Sunday.

“We’re waiting to see how Givens’ session went [Monday] morning, which I have not heard, and see if he wants one more of those live BPs,” Hyde said. “I’m not really in a rush to put Mike in a game anytime soon. Harvey we can plan his outings and have him ready for Opening Day.”

Diaz dealing with sore left shoulder

Outfielder Yusniel Diaz will miss some time with a sore left shoulder. Hyde said there are no long-term concerns and they will have a better timeline for his return after a couple of days of treatment.

Hyde said that despite the setback, he’s been impressed with Diaz’s work ethic and desire to contribute.

“I get there in the morning early and he’s already there, I love his make up.” Hyde said. “He’s anxious to get out there and I’m looking forward to seeing him too.

“I can’t wait until he’s healthy so we can get him out there. I think it's killing him that he can’t play.”

About the game

• Dean Kremer gave up one unearned run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings to get the loss in a 8-7 decision to the Phillies at Spectrum Field. Travis Lakins had a rough outing, giving up four runs on three hits, all home runs, in one-third of an inning. Keegan Akin pitched two innings and gave up three runs on four hits, including a three-run homer to Mikie Mahtook.

“I was impressed with [Akin’s] stuff,” Hyde said. “He made a bad pitch, I think it was a slider/breaking ball that was kind of down. But I liked the tempo. I think he’s going to throw strikes. He showed the ability to be able to change speeds.

“I thought Dean looked like he’d been out there before. I liked the life to his fastball. I liked the aggressiveness.”

• Richie Martin and Pat Valaika hit solo home runs in the seventh inning and the Orioles scored four runs in the eighth, with a two-run double by Jose Rondon providing the big spark in the inning.

“They did a nice job to come back in the game, Richie Martin had a big homer,” Hyde added. “We swung the bat well in the second half of the game.”