Cubs, Bryant reach $18.6M deal for '20 (source)

CHICAGO -- The Cubs avoided arbitration with star third baseman Kris Bryant on Friday, reaching an agreement on a one-year, $18.6 million contract, per a source. The club has not confirmed. Chicago reached the deal with Bryant ahead of Friday's noon CT deadline for exchanging proposed salary figures with arbitration-eligible

CHICAGO -- The Cubs avoided arbitration with star third baseman Kris Bryant on Friday, reaching an agreement on a one-year, $18.6 million contract, per a source. The club has not confirmed.

Chicago reached the deal with Bryant ahead of Friday's noon CT deadline for exchanging proposed salary figures with arbitration-eligible players. Besides Bryant, the Cubs also have Javier Báez , Kyle Schwarber , Willson Contreras , Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Ryan in their 2020 arbitration class.

Bryant earned $12.9 million last year and turned in an All-Star campaign that saw him hit .282 with 31 home runs, 35 doubles and 77 RBIs in 147 games for the Cubs. This offseason, the 2016 National League MVP Award winner has had his name included in trade rumors and speculation, as Chicago tries to balance winning now with planning for the future.