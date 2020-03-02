Bryant’s mic’d up AB: ‘Oh my god, oh my god’

Ever wonder what it's like to be in the batter's box facing Major League pitching? 95-mph fastballs, Hell-dropping curveballs, mind-numbing changeups? Most of us won't get the opportunity -- either because we're too scared or not very good at baseball -- but thanks to a mic'd up at-bat by Kris

Most of us won't get the opportunity -- either because we're too scared or not very good at baseball -- but thanks to a mic'd up at-bat by Kris Bryant during Spring Training on Monday, we were able to get a good feel for it.

Some key takeaways:

-We're guessing Bryant was jokingly channeling former Cub Henry Rowengartner with his "oh my god, oh my god, oh my god" as the pitch was coming, but if not, that's the same reaction we'd all have.

-Bryant and other good hitters have no idea how they lay off pitches really close to the zone. It might just be luck.

-Players call umpires "Mister."

-Players hate running as much as any of us.

Anthony Rizzo, also mic'd up for the ESPN broadcast, told an incredible Chipper Jones story ... while recording the third out of the inning.

Also, dugout karaoke.

Anthony Rizzo’s voice is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus. pic.twitter.com/HMlvK157Mf — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 2, 2020

I think it might be time to graduate Spring Training microphones to the regular season.