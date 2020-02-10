Korean lefty Kim open to 'any role' with Cards

JUPITER, Fla. -- More than a dozen pitchers have arrived at the Cardinals’ Spring Training facility ahead of Tuesday’s report date, and Monday consisted of informal workouts on the practice field and the mound. Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, John Brebbia and others threw bullpen sessions, while veteran Adam Wainwright warmed

JUPITER, Fla. -- More than a dozen pitchers have arrived at the Cardinals’ Spring Training facility ahead of Tuesday’s report date, and Monday consisted of informal workouts on the practice field and the mound. Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, John Brebbia and others threw bullpen sessions, while veteran Adam Wainwright warmed up with the Cardinals’ No. 12 prospect, Johan Oviedo.

The group also consisted of Kwang-Hyun Kim, the Cardinals’ newly acquired pitcher. The Korean left-hander, signed by the Cardinals in December, reported to camp Sunday to get a feel for the clubhouse and those working for the club before a ton of his teammates were around.

Monday was a light training day for Kim before the Cardinals get their first look at their new pitcher on Wednesday, which is when the first official workout for pitchers and catchers will be held. He ran around the warning track on Field 1, played catch with John Gant alongside 15 other pitchers and went through fielding drills on the practice field with Cardinals pitchers and coaches. Kim hopes to have a good feel of the complex and what’s expected of him come Wednesday.

Kim’s preparation for his first Major League Spring Training, though, started shortly after he signed with the Cardinals. He trained for a few days in January with Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and talked to him about life in the United States. And before coming to camp, Kim spent time in Vero Beach, Fla. -- about an hour north of Jupiter -- training with his old team, the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Despite 12 seasons in the KBO, the 31-year-old is treating his first Major League season as his rookie campaign, and he can’t wait to earn a spot on the roster.

“The season has to come, but any role the team wants, [I] want and will accept that,” Kim said through his translator, Craig Choi.

Kim is on a starter’s schedule this spring and will look to earn a rotation spot. The Cardinals intend for him and Carlos Martínez to duel for the fifth rotation spot, but Kim could also flourish and beat an incumbent in the rotation, as well.

But Kim's flexibility is an asset, too. He could also provide another left-handed option in the bullpen; his fastball-slider combination certainly has the look of a successful relief pitcher. In 2019, he went 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 180 strikeouts over 190 1/3 innings in 31 games (30 starts). Over 12 seasons in the KBO, Kim has a 3.27 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

“[I] just want -- as for the schedule, [I’m] on a starter’s schedule,” Kim said. “[I’ll] do [my] best. [I] want to be a starter, but as the season goes, we will see the result.”