Under-the-radar Farmer could make noise at SS

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- When the Reds landed Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood in a December 2018 blockbuster deal with the Dodgers, Kyle Farmer , the fourth player acquired, flew under the radar.

Now, after just one season in Cincinnati, Farmer has become the club’s ultimate contingency plan.

The Reds enter the 2020 season with Freddy Galvis as their everyday shortstop. But as his left quad ailment during the spring has shown, the team is in a tenuous position behind him. The player with the second-most career starts at short is Eugenio Suárez , who won’t be moving off third base anytime soon.

Yet, Farmer, who played just one inning at short last year, is throwing his glove into the ring.

“I feel like I’m at home at that position,” Farmer said. “It’s smooth; everything’s good. I feel really comfortable out there. I do love catching and playing anywhere else, but I’d say shortstop [is the position] I’m most comfortable at.”

Farmer got the start there Thursday vs. the Brewers during Cactus League play, and while he only got one chance defensively, manager David Bell continued to sing his praises, reiterating that Farmer would be given an extended look.

“He continues to show -- every time that we have seen him -- that he can do it,” Bell said.

Being comfortable defensively simply hasn’t been Farmer’s M.O. Last season, he saw at least 60 innings and six starts at first, second and third base, along with catcher. In addition, he worked that aforementioned inning at short while tossing 1 1/3 frames on the hill.

“Playing as many positions as you can is a good thing,” Farmer said. “It gives you versatility, it gives you options for the team, especially in the NL. I’m trying to be the most athletic guy out there and trying to make the club anyway that I can.”

After the Reds signed Mike Moustakas to play second base during the offseason, the strength of their infield defense has become a point of debate. But as many clubs, including the Reds, have further embraced infield shifts, players are playing their “true” position with less frequency than ever.

“You pretty much have three shortstops out there,” Farmer said. “You’re playing everywhere, every different position; you’re not just strictly in the old-school shortstop position.”

But for as vital as his defense up the middle will be, Farmer’s quickest path to the Opening Day roster likely lies in his offense. He put his power on display Thursday, socking his first home run of the spring.

Last season, Farmer slugged nine homers, five of which came on breaking balls.

“Guys hung more pitches,” Farmer said. “When that happens, you earn those pitches. You earn hanging curveballs, hanging sliders, by taking the good ones.”

Farmer noted that his experience coming off the bench has aided his preparation. He went 10-for-37 (.270) as a pinch-hitter last year and figures to be, at the very least, one of the club’s primary right-handed bats off the bench once the season opens.

As Puig, Kemp and Wood have all since moved on from the organization, Farmer remains. He may not have been the most heralded of the group upon his arrival, but if his role heading into 2020 is any indication, he may wind up becoming the most impactful.