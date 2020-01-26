Freeland aiming to bounce back for Rox in 2020

DENVER -- Rockies Fest was another chance for left-hander Kyle Freeland to be Denver’s native son -- a title he doesn’t take lightly. However, Freeland struggled last year (3-11, 6.73 ERA in 22 starts) after pitching so well in 2018 (17-7, 2.85). “Being in the position that I am, you

DENVER -- Rockies Fest was another chance for left-hander Kyle Freeland to be Denver’s native son -- a title he doesn’t take lightly.

However, Freeland struggled last year (3-11, 6.73 ERA in 22 starts) after pitching so well in 2018 (17-7, 2.85).

“Being in the position that I am, you never want to ultimately let down your city,” said Freeland, who pitched at Denver’s Thomas Jefferson High School before going to the University of Evansville and becoming the Rockies’ top Draft pick in 2014. “I wear that on my shoulder. Denver is a place I’m proud of. I’m proud to play for this organization.”

Those who watched Freeland on his way up will recognize his windup right away. Working at the Rockies' team complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., with new bullpen coach Darryl Scott (one of his pitching coaches in the Minors) and roving pitching coordinator Steve Merriman, Freeland has eliminated the various pauses in his delivery.

At times, Freeland has employed what he calls the “Kershaw pause” -- stopping his delivery during the kick toward home plate, a la Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Last year, Freeland adopted what manager Bud Black called “that flamingo pause,” right at the top of his windup.

“If you look at my career as a whole, I’ve been using a more old-fashioned windup where it’s one fluid motion the majority of my life,” said Freeland, who said he has thrown five bullpen sessions this offseason and feels comfortable in his mechanics. “I only started using the pause in 2017, 2018 and 2019.”

Blackmon back up top?

Toward the end of last season, the Rockies experimented with right fielder Charlie Blackmon hitting cleanup and shortstop Trevor Story leading off. But Saturday, Black said he hasn’t forgotten that Blackmon has been one of the most effective leadoff men in terms of power and run production since grabbing that order spot in 2014.

“Charlie’s had great success leading off, and you look at his numbers last year, and they were off the chart again,” Black said of Blackmon, who slashed .321/.368/.594 in 108 games batting leadoff, with 27 of his 32 total homers coming from the top spot.

With a new rule that leaves relief pitchers having to face at least three batters after entering, Black is contemplating alternating left- and right-handed hitters as much as possible. That would mean the left-handed Blackmon, followed by Story (right), David Dahl (left) and Nolan Arenado (right) to start the order.

Dahl’s ambition

Last year, Dahl made his first All-Star Game and had a strong season (.302/.353/.524 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs) before sustaining a high right-ankle sprain to end his season after 100 games. Dahl said he was finding his power swing.

“I felt like early in the season I hit a lot of balls off the top of the wall, so I feel like a couple of those go out and then it looks like a really good power year,” Dahl said. “But just trying to barrel the ball up. Toward the end, I was working in batting practice to lift the ball a little more, and it started playing in the game. I had more pull-side [power] with consistent backspin.”

Injury updates

• Right-hander Jon Gray, who underwent surgery to repair a left foot stress fracture in August, told SiriusXM Radio on Friday that he is healed.

“It feels really good to be able to move around again,” said Gray, who went 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA in 26 games (25 starts) last season. “I just started running a few weeks ago. It felt good to do some things like that.”

Gray missed time in 2017 with a similar injury. The hope is that surgery will stabilize his landing foot.

• Black said infielder Brendan Rodgers, the Rockies' No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is fielding and hitting off a tee, but the club is taking things slowly as he recovers from right labrum surgery that he underwent in July. Black figures Rodgers won’t be on the Major League radar, provided performance warrants, until about May.