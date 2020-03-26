Phillies option Garlick, five others to Triple-A

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies optioned six players to Triple-A on Thursday. They sent left-handers Austin Davis and Cole Irvin, right-handers Edgar Garcia and Reggie McClain and outfielders Kyle Garlick and Nick Williams to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Each, however, still stands a chance to make the Opening Day roster, whenever Major

They sent left-handers Austin Davis and Cole Irvin , right-handers Edgar Garcia and Reggie McClain and outfielders Kyle Garlick and Nick Williams to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Each, however, still stands a chance to make the Opening Day roster, whenever Major League Baseball decides to resume its season.

Players that are optioned typically must remain in the Minor Leagues for 10 days (position players) or 15 days (pitchers) before they can be recalled. But that provision will be waived for players optioned before an anticipated transaction freeze. Essentially, any of these six players can be recalled before Opening Day or placed on the roster within the first 10/15 days of the regular season. It provides the Phillies extra roster flexibility and more opportunities for the players.

The Phillies have made no decisions on non-roster invitees like Francisco Liriano, Neil Walker, Josh Harrison, Logan Forsythe, Phil Gosselin and others that had March opt-out clauses. Each player has opted to remain with the team and postpone their opt-out opportunities until camp reconvenes.